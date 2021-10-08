Budget estimates presented to PM

The PM was accompanied by Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey and Minister for Planning, Reinbo Paita, where he received detailed briefings from the Clerk of Parliament and his staff.

Parliament has submitted its estimates, which form the basis for consideration of allocations in the coming budget.

“Parliament is required by the Constitution to submit its estimates. We welcome the Speaker’s initiative, which will aid us in this year’s budget preparations,” said Treasurer Ling-Stuckey.

“The official presentation demonstrates that under the Marape Government, due process is once again being adhered to, and accountability and transparency restored.”

The estimates, prepared by the Clerk of Parliament, are for a total of K270,843,219, consisting of a capital budget of K86 million and an operating budget of K184,843,219.

The capital budget of K86m includes K10m for an upgraded ICT system, K10m for construction of a new carpark, K15m for full rehabilitation of C-Block that houses the Parliamentary State Function Room, and K50m for maintenance of other parliament buildings.

(From left: Minister for Planning and Finschhafen MP, Reinbo Paita, Prime Minister and Tari-Pori MP, James Marape, Speaker and Manus MP, Job Pomat, Treasurer and Kavieng MP, Ian Ling-Stuckey with Parliament Clerk, Kala Aufa)