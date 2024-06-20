Buang road upgrade underway

The Bulolo District Development Authority under the leadership of local MP Sam Basil Junior engaged local contractor SS Ben Limited to upgrade the approximately 45-kilometre road from where sealing has stopped to Mambum village.

"Due to the seriousness of the deteriorating state of the road, we had to ask the contractor to pull out all their machinery from another of our road project at Apele to fix the Buang road," Basil Jnr said.

"Even though the Apele road is key to some of our impact projects in the districts, we had to prioritise the Buang backroad since it’s the lifeline of my people in Buang to go to Lae with their market produce and return with their shopping," he said.

"I apologise to my people of Buang for the short delay but some things are beyond our control like funding constraints given the tough economic times the country is in and the continuing wet season which is natural and no one has control over." he said.

"But I assure you that we will still upgrade the sections of the roads that have deteriorated and put gravel so you can travel to and from Lae with ease and comfort."

Basil said whether slow or fast, road works will continue along the Buang backroad until funding is secured to have it sealed.

The bad road conditions have forced PMV owners to stop operating and only those with four wheel drive vehicles have been using the road.