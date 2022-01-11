 

BSP Welcomes GDP Trainees

10:29, January 11, 2022
The BSP Financial Group Ltd made welcome the 2022 BSP Graduate Development Program (GDP) trainees on Monday 10 January in Port Moresby.

The 17 GDP trainees will undergo 12 months of attachment and rotation within various Strategic Business Units of the bank.

This on record is the second biggest group of BSP GDP participants. This program is open to Papua New Guinean Citizens in their final year of study at a local or overseas university in the following disciplines:

  • Banking & Finance
  • Sales & Marketing
  • Accounting
  • Business Management
  • Economics
  • Information Technology
  • Human Resource
  • Law

Developing young people to be the next generation of leaders in chosen markets is part of BSP’s vision to be the leading financial services provider in the South Pacific region.

The BSP Graduate Development Program is aligned to this vision to provide an opportunity for aspiring graduates to work for BSP, and simultaneously achieve their career goals.

