BSP Welcomes GDP Trainees

The 17 GDP trainees will undergo 12 months of attachment and rotation within various Strategic Business Units of the bank.

This on record is the second biggest group of BSP GDP participants. This program is open to Papua New Guinean Citizens in their final year of study at a local or overseas university in the following disciplines:

Banking & Finance

Sales & Marketing

Accounting

Business Management

Economics

Information Technology

Human Resource

Law

Developing young people to be the next generation of leaders in chosen markets is part of BSP’s vision to be the leading financial services provider in the South Pacific region.

The BSP Graduate Development Program is aligned to this vision to provide an opportunity for aspiring graduates to work for BSP, and simultaneously achieve their career goals.