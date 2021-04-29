BSP Supports SME Event

The discussions will start in Southern Region on 10th to 11th May, 2021, in Port Moresby followed by Arawa, Goroka, Jiwaka and Madang.

When presenting the cheque to the organizers, BSP SME Centre (Vision City) Branch Manager Susie Yapen said BSP’s continued sponsorship reinforces its drive to support and build Papua New Guinean businesses and to take lead, build respect and explore opportunities in the SME Sector.

She said, “One of BSP’s core value is ‘Community’ and the bank is always happy to help people succeed through their small businesses, and when they succeed, communities succeed to maintain or improve the country's economic growth.”

“We believe that the partnership with Strategic Communications Limited, a PNG owned marketing communications and market development specialist will provide opportunities for Micro businesses and SMEs to build networks and explore concrete business opportunities,” said Ms Yapen.

Present to receive the sponsorship was Strategic Communications Limited (PNG SME Magazine) Managing Partner Nancy Runawery.

Mrs Runawery said they are thankful to BSP for the backing as the event brings together mass majority of the country’s nucleus micro farmers, corporative growers and SMEs in Agriculture.

“The event aims at enhancing support for sustainable socio-economic development and national cohesion and unity, further discussing the supply chain management challenges, cost reduction approaches, the improvement of overall organisational performance and customer satisfaction by improving product or service delivery experiences from soil to shelf.”

“Supply Chain runs of the spine of GoPNG’s Connect PNG Program. The theme for this year is “Rural Entrepreneurship and Trade,” added Mrs Runawery.

BSP also supports SMEs with training programs such as the YES (“Your Enterprise Scheme") Training Program and other SME related events organised by PNG SME Magazine.