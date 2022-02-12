BSP Supports Hiri Moale Festival

Upon making the presentation to the Hiri Moale Festival Committee, BSP NCD Area Manager, Dennis Lamus reaffirmed that the bank is happy to support the event.

“Our partnership with the Motu Koita Assembly has been in place since 2011 and we are proud to support the festival again this year, committing to the event that preserves culture and traditional values in communities that we operate in,” said Mr Lamus.

"As a home grown bank, we understand that culture and traditions are a big part of the community in PNG and the Pacific, that unifies our brand, and our people,” he added.

Motu Koita Assembly Chairman, Dadi Toka Jr thanked BSP for the support saying due to the pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 Hiri Moale festivals were unable to eventuate and however, we are pleased to say that we will be hosting this year’s Hiri Moale Festival.

“We applaud the continued support of BSP that backs an event that provides a platform for young women to build their confidence, extend their network and be cultural ambassadors for their people,” said Toka Jr.

The event will take place this weekend, February 12th – 13th at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium in Port Moresby.