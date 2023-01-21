BSP Sponsors Hiri Moale Festival

This is the first sponsorship launch towards the festival and is the third time BSP has assisted. The presentation today had BSP hand-over a cheque of K30, 000 to assist with the festival.

Corporate Sponsorship Manager, Amelia Minoppu, stated that BSP is pleased to join another year round since 2021.

“As you all know culture and tradition plays a big role in our communities and in the Pacific and the values of the communities we operate in. It’s through events like the Hiri Moale festival that our brand identifies the people that we work with,” she stated.

Motu Koita Assembly Chairman and Acting Governor for NCD, Dadi Toka Jr acknowledged the partnership and gave a run-down on the festival.

“So this year, on the 3rd of March, we will host a sponsors night again at the APEC Haus, on the 4th we will have a big day at Ere Kone with the Vanagi (canoe) race. At the end of the race we will have the reenactment of the arrival of the Hiri Lagatoi. On the 5th we will have the traditional performers at St Hubert Murray Stadium and that will culminate with the crowning of the Hiri Hanenamo for 2023,” said Toka Jr.

Gaire village has been engaged to construct the Lagatoi which is now in progress.