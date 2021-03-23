BSP branches remain open during isolation period

Group CEO Robin Fleming said, “As PNG enters the four-week nationwide isolation period due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, Bank of South Pacific Ltd as an essential service provider remains committed to its customers in ensuring continuity of services.”

“All branches would undergo normal operations during the four-week nationwide isolation period, commencing yesterday, Monday 22nd March, 2021 whilst strictly observing the ‘Niupela Pasin’ and COVID-19 measures put in place by the Office of the Controller.

BSP Group General Manager Retail Daniel Faunt said, “for the safety of all BSP Staff including customers, ‘a No Face Mask, No Entry’ policy has been implemented across all our Branches.

“All customers in PNG will also be required to remove sunglasses and hats upon entering our Branches. Those without Face Masks will not be granted access. We will also continue observing social distancing of 1.5 metre between each person when in line at all our branches or when accessing other banking services like ATMs,” Mr Faunt added.

Mr Faunt further said, while access is being controlled into the branches, this may affect service time.

“We encourage customer to utilise our Digital Banking platforms – Mobile Banking and Internet Banking for transactions or school fee payments or use our Customer Self Service App for Personal Loan Application,” he said.