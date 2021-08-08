BSP Alotau focuses on banking education

Branch Manager Martin Gilo said the bank now focuses on financial literacy or banking education and with it, helping customers understand banking services better and its benefits.

Gilo said that financial literacy is the way forward in achieving strategic goals. Since its inception in 2015 more than 8,000 people have benefited from the banking education program.

In the meantime, the branch continues to carry out community service obligations; including the delivery of medical equipment to Alotau Urban Clinic and a hand washing station each to Koeabule Primary School and Raven Recreation area, to emphasize on COVID-19 prevention measures.

Mr Gilo said he hoped the gesture has helped in reducing the transmission of the virus and spread of many other diseases as well.