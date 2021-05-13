BSP Aitape delivers more than banking

Aitape BSP branch is one of 21 locations around PNG, where BSP is the only bank serving the community.

BSP Financial Group Limited General Manager for Retail, Daniel Faunt, said the Aitape branch serves not only Aitape sub district, but also Lumi and Nuku in the hinterlands where over 20,000 BSP customers reside.

“We are also assisted by our two BSP Cash Agents - Aware Trading Limited at Poro Block on the West Coast, and K12 Revive Trading, a new agent at Yangkok, inland Nuku. We also have 40 active EFTPoS terminals throughout Aitape, Lumi and Nuku,” Mr Faunt said.

Aware Trading owner, Wilson Miroi said by operating a trade store and BSP Cash Agency, he is able to provide local farmers with an access point for them, not only to sell their wet cocoa beans, but to also open new bank accounts, and deposit and save the proceeds of their sales.

“That way it’s easier for me to make payments to their accounts instead of me looking for notes to pay them.”

Mr Faunt said that BSP delivers more than just banking services in Aitape.

“Since the inception of our Community Project in 2009, we have delivered 12 Community Projects valued at K275,000 in Aitape.

“We believe in creating and strengthening relationships with communities we operate in and we have delivered projects around the themes of; Access to Clean Water, Empowering Women and Children, Solar Lights for High Schools , Education (through Digital Inclusiveness and Refurbishing Classrooms), and Equipping Hospitals.”

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, BSP has assisted the people of Aitape by donating a hand wash station to the Delta Care Store at the Rahu District Hospital.