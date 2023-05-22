Brothers' bee-keeping expertise goes international

The Loie brothers, native to the Eastern Highlands Province, have taken their passion for bee farming to new heights.

Raised in a family with deep beekeeping roots, the brothers have nurtured their skills from a tender age, fostering a strong foundation in this time-honoured practice.

Recently, they embarked on an extraordinary journey that further enriched their expertise and expanded their horizons.

They were among a group of Papua New Guineans who embraced the opportunity to participate in the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme, where they joined forces with Goldfields Honey Australia PL as dedicated beekeepers.

Their experience in Australia not only broadened their knowledge but also fostered a profound sense of belonging within the international beekeeping community.

Solomon, now the esteemed Head of Department for Beekeeping at the prestigious New Guinea Fruit Company in their homeland, reminisced about the impact of the cultural exchange.

"The respect which we received from our employer was a pride to our country. The team is made up of bee guys from other parts of the world who also come from beekeeping homes. We shared ideas and learnt from each other,”said Solomon.

Shayne, on the other hand, remains committed to his work with Goldfields Honey, ensuring the continuation of their mission to produce high-quality honey in Australia.

The Loie brothers' remarkable journey exemplifies the successful Papua New Guinea-Australia partnership, strengthening ties and knowledge exchange between both nations.

As the world commemorates World Bee Day, Solomon and Shayne stand as shining examples of the power of international collaboration and the positive impact it can have on local communities.

Their dedication to beekeeping has not only propelled their own careers but has also contributed to the preservation of these vital pollinators and the prosperity of their homeland.

With the Loie brothers as torchbearers of this collaborative spirit, the future of beekeeping looks brighter than ever.