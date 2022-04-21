Brothers Arrested For Murder

The two suspects are being detained at the Jomba police station. The deceased was identified as Greg Wangi.

Madang Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubinag said according to the police report, brothers Emanuel and Lany Langu from Wosera`s Kwan Soma Village in East Sepik, committed the offence at Wangi’s place of residence, during an argument.

PPC Rubiang said it was alleged that the argument took place around 7 o`clock in the morning. An iron rod was used by the Langu brothers to pierce the late Wangi in his head, fracturing his skull and killing him instantly.

PPC Rubiang said the number of murder cases being reported in Madang is very frightening.

He said the two brothers are detained and will be charged accordingly for the offence committed. He also added that the election is approaching and everyone in the province must be responsible for their own lives and avoid creating problems with other people. These issues can cause disharmony and even death.