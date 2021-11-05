British Unit Assists PNGDF

Based in Brunei, the unit assisted the Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF) with ceremonial and bagpipes training.

The visit was the first by British Gurkhas for over 20 years.

It rekindles links between the two forces and marks a period of enhanced military cooperation between the United Kingdom and Papua New Guinea.

British High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, Keith Scott, said: “I am delighted that UK Gurkhas have been able to respond to a request for support from the Papua New Guinea Defence Force and re-establish long standing links between the two forces.

“Sharing their world class skills will help build capacity in Papua New Guinea and sets a path towards further joint training in future.

“This month, the UK Defence Academy will be running our third Strategic Leadership Programme in Port Moresby, bringing together emerging leaders from the PNG Defence Force, Royal PNG Constabulary, Correctional Service and Department of Defence – another example of how we are using UK expertise to help PNG develop its own skills and capacity.”

The UK has provided support for the PNG Defence Force Pipes and Drums, including their attendance at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Sydney in 2019.

The UK Defence Academy has run three virtual Strategic Leadership Programmes in PNG; November 2020, May 2021 and November 2021. These courses complement the PNG Defence Force’s own training programme and have brought together emerging leaders from the PNG Defence Force, Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary, Correctional Service, Departments of Defence and Foreign Affairs and International Trade and the Law Commission.

(The Royal Gurkha Rifles with British High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, Keith Scott)