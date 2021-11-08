Brian Bell Blood Drive

The blood donation drive which ran for a week ended on Sunday, 7th of November was conducted at the Vision City Mega Mall with the theme “Give the gift that keeps on living” in order to save lives and perform mini-health checks for any voluntary donors on their general health.

Gift vouchers worth K100 were given to any random donor selected, and the lucky winner was drawn every day from 1-7th of November.

The eligible blood donors ranged from ages 18 to 60 years old weighing at least 50kg with an intake of a healthy food and beverage prior to donating.

In adherence to the Niupela Pasin, the team ensured that everyone was COVID-19 safe, with masks being worn and the regular temperature checks performed.

A good number of people supported the drive last week.