Brewery continues disaster relief efforts

As such, the South Pacific (SP) Brewery donated K10, 000 to Enga Provincial Disasters office to support its disaster relief efforts.

SP Brewery Corporate Affairs Manager, John Nilkare, announced this disaster relief support.

“We are all saddened by the devastating event and want to assist with the full recovery of Enga Province to ensure basic services reach the rural population.

“We congratulate the efforts of the Enga Provincial Disaster Committee on the wonderful job they have done so far,” Nilkare added.

Early this year, the brewery, donated K11,000 worth of fuel to support relief efforts by the East Sepik Provincial Government, after hundreds of villagers in Angoram District were affected by the floods.