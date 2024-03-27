Break-in at the new heart center

The incident perpetrated by unknown individuals resulted in the theft of K200 cash and a laptop. The breach not only caused material losses but also compromised the safety and security of patients, staff and visitors.

CEO of PMGH Dr. Paki Molumi condemned the break-in and urged community members to respect and care for public institutions, particularly hospitals and their dedicated staff.

Managing Director of Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited Wapu Sonk echoed these sentiments, emphasising the essential role of the KPNHC in providing life-saving treatment to heart patients across the country.

He highlighted the potentially life-threatening consequences of such criminal acts, urging perpetrators to consider the impact on patients and their families.

Fortunately, the theft did not involve any medical equipment or ICT infrastructure, allowing normal Cardiac Diagnostic Services to resume swiftly by Tuesday, March 19th.

Dr Molumi assured the public that repairs are underway, with additional security measures being implemented to prevent future incidents.

PMGH Security Manager Simon Kairu revealed that the perpetrator gained access through a staff toilet window located at the back end of the clinic, evading detection by guards. Efforts are underway to station a guard in the area and install security cameras to enhance surveillance.

Despite the setback, services at KPNHC remain unaffected, thanks to the dedication of its staff who worked tirelessly to minimize disruptions to patient care.

Since its official opening in 2022, the Centre has played a vital role in providing specialized cardiac care, supported by Kumul Petroleum's ongoing funding and training initiatives.