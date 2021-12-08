BPNG Joins Human Rights Activism

BPNG will be part of the Human Rights Activism under the 2021 theme, ‘Unite Against Gender Based Violence and COVID-19. One Voice, One Purpose, One Action.’

BPNG Governor, Loi Bakani said the United Nations Human Rights Activism theme for 2021 is relevant to PNG.

“Particularly since so many of our family members, friends and co-workers are directly affected by COVID-19 and too many women and children in PNG continue to be victims of gender-based violence.”

“BPNG is already into the process of embedding our comprehensive Gender Equity and Social Inclusion Policy into BPNG’s culture, already helping staff and their families with information and assistance. We are diligently implementing safety procedures under our Business Continuity Plan to protect against COVID-19,” Governor Bakani added.

He called on call on other organisations and businesses in PNG to join in uniting all efforts and actions against gender-based violence and COVID-19.