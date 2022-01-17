BPNG Appoints Interim Council

David Toua, who was virtually present, was appointed Interim chairman.

Toua is General Manager-Corporate Affairs for the Steamships Trading Company and a current board member of BPNG.

Board members who were present for the ceremony were Richard Kuna, James Gore, Des Yaninen and the only female member Ulato Avei.

Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey was also present at the meeting, but did not comment on the appointments.

The Treasurer has been criticized over the amendment of Section 55 of the Central Bank Act, and asked to repeal the amended law for fear it would bring instability to the PNG Kina and erode the independence of the Bank of PNG.