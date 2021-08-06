Boundaries Review Workshop

The weeklong review workshop will table all data the teams gathered commenced on Monday 2nd August and will conclude on Friday 6th.

Chairman for the Electoral Boundaries Commission and Acting Electoral Commissioner, Simon Sinai congratulated the Boundaries team for completing phase one of the project.

Mr Sinai said the workshop will look thoroughly on each report, feedback and findings and provide recommendations to parliament on redistribution and creation of new open electorates and readjustment of the electoral boundaries.

There are currently 89 open electorates that hold a population of around 7 million according to the last official census conducted in 2011.

Mr Sinai urged the boundaries teams to perform their functions accordingly as this will contribute to a fair representation and distribution of service delivery in the country.

Meantime, Commissioner for the Southern Region LLGs and Wards stated that the National Capital District is the only district that did not make a submission to the boundaries commission.