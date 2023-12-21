Bougainvilleans utilize labour mobility opportunities

Established through a tripartite collaboration between the Autonomous Bougainville Government, Papua New Guinea, and Australia, the BLMU initiative aims to boost Bougainville's participation in the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme.

This second cohort from Bougainville is set to work at Redlea Citrus farm in Queensland, complementing the initial group deployed to Hillwood Berries farm in Tasmania earlier this year. The 22 men will be stationed at Redlea Citrus, while the 10 women will join their peers in this exciting venture.

Regional Member for Bougainville Peter Tsiamalili Jnr expressed optimism, stating, "This is a life-changing opportunity for Bougainvilleans and has huge potential to contribute to economic development for the region. We look forward to the economic benefits this will provide for families and communities in Bougainville."

The overwhelming demand for Bougainvillean participation in the PALM scheme underscores the success of the BLMU initiative, with expectations of a surge in numbers heading to Australia for work under this program in 2024