Bougainville Launches Disability Policy

The Bougainville Executive Council and ABG Minister for Community Development, Thompson J. Gitovea, launched the Bougainville Disability Policy.

Bougainvilleans with disability have welcomed the new policy that was launched same time with 2021 International Day of People with Disability celebrations. They are confident this policy will create more awareness and promote better community participation.

The policy, drafted by ABG’s Department of Community Development in partnership with the Bougainville Disabled Persons Organization. It followed a rigorous consultation process, and the Australian and New Zealand governments through the Bougainville Partnership have supported the consultations and technical development of the policy.

Ruth Tohaka from the Carteret Islands, Atolls District, said the policy endorsement was an important milestone.

“Persons with disabilities can communicate with ABG and other development partners who do disability work in the region and we will be recognized as people with special needs and our needs will be addressed,” she said.

Lawrence Tomel from Nissan Island was grateful for the work done to put the policy together and shared Ms Tohaka’s sentiments that the policy would provide them opportunities for their voices to be heard and recognized, enabling them to participate fully.

Joachim Bonney, also from Nissan, said it was time that persons with disabilities had their priorities addressed.

“I am so happy, we will be treated equally and will have many opportunities to be part of activities that will benefit us as individuals to sustain our lives.”