Bougainville Cocoa Wins Gold

The samples were grown through a research project supported by the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR), as part of the PNG Australia Partnership.

The win follows nearly nine months of judging, with cocoa samples from all over the world submitted to the prestigious competition. Seven other countries from the Asia Pacific region received gold during an awards ceremony last week.

In the lead up to final judging, 235 samples of cocoa from 53 different parts of the world were examined and 50 finalists selected.

A group of international judges made the final selection based on 12 criterias that included bitterness, astringency, acidity, floral and woody notes. All judging was blind with samples only assigned a number.

“This is a remarkable achievement and it will create opportunities for selling Bougainville cocoa in niche markets in Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand,’ said Bougainville Director of Agriculture and Livestock, Wendy Pihau.

She added: “In the final, Bougainville went up against experienced producers from Hawaii, Indonesia and Malaysia and to be ranked with such company is a great achievement. Winning gold along with traditional producers from South America, Africa and the Caribbean is a banner day for the Bougainville industry.”

The prized cocoa samples were grown and submitted to the competition by ABG’s Department of Primary Industries (DPI) at Kubu Research station near Buka.

DPI has been working in partnership with the University of Sydney, PNG Cocoa Board and the University of Natural Resources and Environment as part of the ACIAR project, which is supported by the PNG Australia Partnership.

Bougainville coordinator of the ACIAR cocoa project, James Butubu said: “I would like to express my gratitude to the Australian Government for supporting the ACIAR research activities and the Bougainville Partnership’s Commodity Support Facility. This support is improving the livelihoods for farmers and communities.”

ACIAR Horticulture Research Program Manager, Irene Kernot, in congratulating DPI and the project team, said this exciting achievement validates long running cocoa research in Bougainville and across PNG.

“ACIAR, through the Bougainville cocoa value chain project, has been supporting cocoa farmers to access premium markets, while promoting gender equity, community health and well-being,” she said.

The Cocoa of Excellence competition is held every two years and coordinated by Rome-based Alliance of Biodiversity International and International Centre for Tropical Agriculture from South America.