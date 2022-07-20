Bougainville boasts first food policy

Speaking at the recent launch of the Bougainville Food Security Policy 2022-2035, Dovaro outlined that food is a fundamental need, adding that the policy is homegrown and in alignment with the National Food Security Policy 2000 – 2010.

“People of Bougainville own the policy and it is homegrown because the people in the region were consulted to gauge views to produce this policy to meet the needs of Bougainvilleans,” he stated.

ABG Minister for Primary Industries, Geraldine Paul, congratulated the Department for creating the policy as it is an important development tool.

“Policies like the Bougainville Food Security Policy 2022 are important development tools; they lay out a pathway and roadmap for tangible development. Such policies help the government to attain globally and locally international sustainable development goals in so far as food security goes,” she said.

The food security policy, in alignment with the National Food Security Policy, has two main goals which are; to contribute to economic development of the country by generating revenue from agricultural commodities, exports, increasing income and generating employment and secondly, to make sure that the country is food secure in having sufficient, quality nutritious and healthy food available at all times.

This policy was created by the ABG Department of Primary Industries, Livestock and Marine Resources with the technical assistance from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) after consulting with the people of Bougainville.

Dovaro further thanked the stakeholders and partners that assisted in putting this policy together, acknowledging the UN FAO for coming at a crucial time to formulate the policy.

Acting Deputy Secretary to the National Department of Agriculture and Livestock, Brown Konabe, shared similar sentiments, stressing that food security is important for any country to protect the rights of its citizens.

“This is a historical day for the people of ARoB to witness the launching of the inaugural Bougainville Food Security Policy and this is the first Food Security Policy to be launched by any region or province in Papua New Guinea,” Konabe said.

“I want to congratulate the ABG and especially, the department under the leadership of the Secretary Mr. Kenneth Dovaro.”