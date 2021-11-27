Bosconians Celebrate 24th Graduation

The graduation was held yesterday, 26th November at Gabutu in Port Moresby, but was limited to the school faculty, administration and invited guests due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The school runs both academic and trade curriculum and has done well over the years to produce young leaders that come out to overcome challenges, with the lessons taught at DBTS.

Over 250 students graduated in their specific courses and awarded in recognition of their academic and trade achievements in various subject areas.

Of the sea of promising young leaders, a representative of the International Training Institute awarded two graduates with scholarships. Remington Group also stepped in to award three students selected as the Dux awardees for 2021, each received K1000.

Of the three Dux students, Leedan Towara, garnered awards in Language and Literature, General Maths, Economics and Geology. He has considered DBTS as his home for the past four years that has guided and pushed him to excel.

He is currently doing his On-the-Job-Training (OJT) with Remington, attached with the Remington Technology Technical Service Department.

“My encouragement to future Bosconians is to work hard, because there is no such thing as a free meal, everything has a cost and being a Bosconian, you not only gain an education but join a brotherhood,” Leedan said.

Industrial Training officer, Narol Sapak, helps students acquire training opportunities with companies while also upgrading programs in the school, encouraged young generation to attend the institute.

“We encourage young people, for those students who think they are marginalized and are not good enough to take up a technical course. Come to Don Bosco Gabutu, where we will train you to become technical people and contribute to our country.”