Boroko Police Station Refurbished

The Australian Federal Police under the ambit of the PNG-Australia Policing Partnership made renovations to the police station.

Commander of the NCD/Central Command, Assistant Commissioner Anthony Wagambie Junior said a parade will be staged and the Commander of the Australian Federal Police deployment in PNG, Assistant Commissioner Jamie Strauss will accompany Commissioner Manning to the opening.

ACP Wagambie said the Pipes and Drums band of the Correctional Service will also participate in this joint parade to commemorate the opening of the new-look Boroko Police Station.

ACP Wagambie said the re-opening of the station especially at this time of the 2022 National General Election, was a morale booster for police officers stationed at Boroko, and a delight for the surrounding communities who go there for police assistance.

“This important development will give our police officers and the surrounding communities a sense of relief and appreciation,” said ACP Wagambie.

ACP Wagambie thanked the people and the Government of Australia for funding the project through the PNG-Australia Policing partnership.