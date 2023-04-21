Border Management in Pacific Islands

The PNG Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Labour and Immigration John Rosso, MP, opened the "Border Management Systems in the Pacific" workshop at the APEC House in Port Moresby, facilitated by the PNG Immigration and Citizenship Authority (ICA), with the participation of Heads of Immigration Agencies and technical staff from over 13 Pacific Island States.

The workshop aims to discuss and promote good practices for procuring Border Management Systems, and encourages Pacific Island Nations to openly share their experiences, challenges, and find practical information on the systems each country is using.

Minister Rosso emphasized the importance of border management for facilitating genuine business, tourism, and enhancing traveller movement, while also deterring rogue elements that may pose a threat to the National Security of the island nations.

The workshop also encourages potential BMS systems to be fit for purpose for the nation and wider region. PNG ICA shared its experiences and lessons learned with all Pacific Nations, while Minister Rosso urged Heads of Immigration Agencies to work together to improve border systems to better facilitate trade and investment in the region, while addressing national security issues.

The PNG Immigration has made significant improvements to its Border Management System (BMS) and is willing to share its experiences and provide technical advice to Pacific nations in an effort to improve their systems.

Chief Migration Officer, Stanis Hulahau highlighted the importance of effective bilateral and multilateral cooperation to address various national security issues in the region.