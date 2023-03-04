Boosting PNG aviation capability

At the Australian International Airshow, Australia’s Chief of the Defence Force, General Angus Campbell, AO, DSC, and Papua New Guinea’s Chief of Defence Force, Major General Mark Goina, signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Implementing Arrangement to facilitate the delivery of two new PAC-750XL aircraft to the PNGDF in 2023.

The two aircraft will increase the PNGDF’s sovereign aviation capabilities, which provide important services to the Government and people of Papua New Guinea.

The PAC-750XL aircraft will provide the PNGDF with additional transport and operational capacity to respond to domestic and regional incidents, and will have the ability to be quickly reconfigured for different activities.

Through their longstanding defence cooperation, Australia and Papua New Guinea continue to address Papua New Guinea’s security priorities. The PAC-750XL aircraft will provide new opportunities for ADF and PNGDF personnel to work alongside one another and make our defence forces even closer.

General Campbell said the ADF was proud to assist its Papua New Guinea partners build their sovereign aviation capabilities.

“This is another significant chapter in our aviation cooperation, following Australia’s support to the PNGDF to help re-establish the airworthiness of its first PAC-750XL aircraft in 2021,” General Campbell said.

Major General Goina noted it was fitting for the arrangement to be signed at Avalon Airshow, where original discussions had been held to expand the Flights of Excellence program in 2017.

“It is a momentous lift in the PNGDF Air Wing's ability to serve our Government and our people, and will enhance the PNGDF’s ability to serve our people in the remotest corners of our nation.

On behalf of the PNGDF, I thank General Campbell and the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) for the Flights of Excellence program, which has significantly improved the PNGDF’s aviation capability. Our relationship is stronger than ever and will grow even stronger in the years to come.”

Australia and Papua New Guinea are partnering on aviation safety, maintenance and sustainment throughout the operational life of the aircraft through their joint Flights of Excellence program. This will include continuing joint training and capacity building activities between ADF and PNGDF personnel.

This milestone builds on Australia and Papua New Guinea’s existing defence aviation cooperation. This includes a sister squadron relationship between the RAAF No 35 Squadron and the PNGDF Air Transport Wing, as well as the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on maintenance and training by the PNGDF and the RAAF in 2022.

The first aircraft will be delivered by April and the second by September 2023.