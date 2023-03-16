Boost to Foreign Service

This was announced by Minister for Foreign Affairs, Justin Tkatchenko stating that the addition of two new members will balance the group to allow a broader picture, not just in foreign affairs but also where the country will go with the foreign affairs and the foreign policy going forward in Trade.

The Foreign White Policy is a document that guides our Foreign Service and also foreign missions overseas in our policies and direction for the country.

“We have also added some new members onto that board as per the NEC decision, one in Trade and one in Finance and economics to give a balance in the group to allow for the broader picture. Not just in Foreign Affairs but also to look at the bigger picture, of where the country going with the foreign affairs and our foreign policy going forward in Trade.

“These things also need to be put into the Foreign Policy White paper so our country can prosper when it comes to trade, economics, finance and etc. It’s not just about diplomacy, defence and policing it’s also about economically because our country and government want to see our country into the future being economically powered and independent,” said Tkatchenko.