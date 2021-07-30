Boost For Bougainville Police Communications

In a recent ceremony in Port Moresby, the Australian High Commission handed over K417, 000 worth of critical radio equipment to the Bougainville police.

The equipment includes 17 high frequency radio units that are to be installed in the police stations across Bougainville, fitted into police vehicles and for officers in the field to carry with them.

The police officers in Bougainville will now be able to communicate clearly and reliably with the provision of these equipment, and improving their emergency responses and calls for assistance.

This will greatly help them in supporting and ensuring community safety and security across the region.