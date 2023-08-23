Book Week celebrates future rugby players

The book, aimed at motivating young minds to envision their future careers, was introduced by 10 enthusiastic children from Buk bilong Pikinini (BbP) during a remarkable field trip to the iconic Sir Hubert Murray Stadium.

The purpose of the trip was to offer these children a firsthand experience of the life of a rugby player, engaging with SP Hunters Players and absorbing the essentials of the profession.

The highlight of the event was an official launch reading conducted by SP Hunters' very own Ase Boas, a former player for both the SP Hunters and Kumuls, who continues to shine as a player for Agmark Gurias.

Ase Boas was joined by 5-year-old prodigious talent, John Maximus Rea, showcasing the continuity from the seasoned player to the aspiring youngster.

A thrilling twist was added when the children had the chance to partake in a mock training session led by none other than SP Hunter’s captain Ila Alu, along with players Sherwin Tanabi, Rodrick Tai, and Treavor Solu. The event was a testimony to SP Hunters' commitment to educational initiatives, as emphasized by Commercial Manager Allan Moramoro.

The book itself, portraying Ase Boas as a role model, stems from BbP's dedication to early childhood education. As the reader forms part of BbP's Early Childhood Education program, it serves as both a literacy tool and a source of inspiration for children to lead a healthy lifestyle – a fundamental aspect of pursuing a career in sports.

Generous donations from the Sir Brian Bell Foundation and Hastings Deering provided rugby balls for each Library Learning Centre, enabling the teaching of basic ball skills.

BbP, renowned for its commitment to educating Papua New Guinea's youth, has already published a series of titles showcasing various professions. From pilots to pharmacists, these books stimulate play-based learning, field trips, and encounters with professionals, enriching the educational experience for children across the country.

Buk bilong Pikinini's Library Learning Centres offer not only educational resources but also teacher upskilling and services tailored to special needs.

The organization's tireless efforts to promote literacy, numeracy, digital learning, health awareness, and cultural understanding create a holistic learning environment for 5-year-old children.

Amid their remarkable initiatives, BbP has created a platform that empowers PNG's future generations to dream big and achieve their aspirations.