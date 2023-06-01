Bolstering Security Cooperation

The US is also in support of expanding people-to-people connections, advocating for climate action, clean energy, and sustainable infrastructure, and efforts for economic partnership and recovery

“We are strengthening our cooperation with Pacific Islands countries on improving maritime domain awareness, combatting illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, and countering transnational criminal activity.”

Expanding United States Coast Guard (USCG) Security Cooperation in the Pacific: The U.S. Coast Guard conducts cooperative training with Pacific Islands country partners to expand their maritime security capabilities through technical resident training at U.S. Coast Guard schools and focused subject matter expert exchanges.

Under the U.S. Department of State Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement-funded Pacific Australia Maritime Partnership (AMP) program, the USCG continues to provide maritime law enforcement trainings through in-region mobile training team (MTT) engagements with recipients of Australia’s Guardian Class patrol boats. In 2023, the U.S. Coast Guard will conduct 15 MTT visits to Pacific Islands countries.

Improving Security Sector Governance: At the 2022 Summit we committed to improving security sector governance and institutional capacity of U.S. partners through advisory support efforts.

As part of the Global Defense Reform Program, we are implementing projects in Palau through an embedded senior advisor focused on maritime security governance; in the Federated States of Micronesia and Republic of the Marshall Islands through intermittent capacity building engagements by the U.S. Coast Guard; and in Vanuatu through an embedded senior advisor focused on maritime security and safety.