Boera man snags grand prize

Today Homoka Ganiga, 39, of Boera Village, shopped at Stop & Shop Waigani Central and claimed the Isuzu D-MAX Ute, after spending K300 on Thursday, 30th of December.

Present to announce the winner and handover the prize was Minister for Police, William Onglo and CPL CEO Navin Raju.

“We ran a Scratch & Win promotion during the Christmas period and we had more than half a million kina worth of prizes,” said Mr. Raju.

“We have our lucky winner, who actually came into the shop yesterday on his birthday. He was shopping for his birthday and he scratched the card and the D-MAX (appeared) on it,” he added.

Ganiga who works and resides in Lae, flew down to Port Moresby to spend the holidays in his home village. He expressed much gratitude for the win.

“Firstly I’d like to thank God for this and obviously thank you to CPL management and staff for making this available to all of us,” Ganiga said.

“We really appreciate it so much, it’s a buzz in my village right now so hopefully we celebrate with it properly,” he said.

CPL wishes to continue creating more opportunities like this for their valued customers in the coming New Year.