Body of late Regal received

On hand to receive him were the Acting Prime Minister, Soroi Eoe, Deputy Commander of the PNG Defence Force, Captain Philip Polewara, and the Minister for Lands and National Events, Justin Tkatchenko.

The casket of the Late Sir Silas was welcomed by a Guard of Honour by the PNG Defence Force at the Jackson’s Airport Ceremonial Car Park.

“Let me salute this great man and many fathers who have come before us and have passed on. Chief Silas Atopare coming from very humble beginnings making his way up in the system, then being elected as a politician in 1980s and eventually the 7th Governor General of Papua New Guinea. He has made a huge contribution to this great nation of ours,” said the Acting PM, upon receiving the casket.

A handful of relatives were also present at the airport to receive the casket.

Late Sir Silas Atopare, known to be a humble leader in his home province, was the 7th Governor General of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea.

After the official ceremonial welcome, the casket of Late Sir Silas was taken to Government House, to lie in state for two hours, before being taken to the funeral home.

The Acting Prime Minister lamented that this year has been a sad year for Papua New Guinea, having lost a number of its great leaders including Late Sir Mekere Morauta, and the Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare.

While saying so, Minister Eoe also announced the sad passing of one of the county’s founding fathers and political stalwart, the Late Sir Pita Lus.

“It is indeed a sad occasion for the nation that we are slowly letting go, not only of great leaders but history itself.

“These are people who have contributed to the nation. I want to salute all of them today, as we welcome Chief Sir Silas Atopare to the second stop of this journey to his final resting place,” the Acting Prime Minister said.

A state funeral will be held for Late Sir Silas this Tuesday 5th October, at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium.