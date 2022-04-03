Bodies Recovered After Wau Clash

The people of Kapin, who are originally from Mumeng, attacked and burnt down homes belonging to Madang and Finschhafen settlers at Gavman Giraun, in the Wau Rural LLG, over an extramarital affair.

Fighting broke out at Gavman Giraun at around 2pm on Saturday, the 26th of March, and continued into Sunday, ending at around 10.30am.

Teacher at Wau Rural LLG’s Lutheran Day Elementary School, Jenny Paul, said the deaths and burning down of homes were the result of an extramarital affair between a Buang woman – who was married to a Kapin man – and a Finschhafen man. All of these groups have settled in Wau to pan for gold.

The Kapin people, who are originally from Mumeng in Bulolo district but have settled at Four-Mile-Nami, descended on Gavman Giraun and burnt down two homes.

“Bihain lo disla, ol Finschhafen lukim olsem nau, ol go bek ken na kukim tupla haus blo ol Kapin,” said Paul, who has been living at Gavman Giraun for 20 years now. (When the Finschhafen saw this, they retaliated and burnt down two Kapin houses.)

“Na seim taim, meri we em stap insait lo disla haus na em bin mekim kainkain toktok lo ol ya, ol katim em.” (At the same time, they cut a woman who was badmouthing them during the incident.)

In response, Paul said the Kapin regrouped and returned, where they burnt down a home belonging to a Madang family and chased everyone there, including the elderly, women and children.

“Ol ronim olgeta Madang na Finschhafen nau olsem, Madang join wantem Finschhafen na ol go bek ken fait ya.” (They chased both the Madang and Finschhafen people. Because of that, the Madang settlers joined forces with the Finschhafen group.)

Armed with guns, the Kapins killed a Finschhafen and a Madang man, where only one of the bodies was retrieved.

“Ol go bek stap, Sande moning ol kam daun em, olgeta leftova haus ol kukim – blo mi em last ol kukim.” (They returned on Sunday [March 27th] morning and burnt the remaining houses. Mine was the last to go up in flames.)

During Sunday’s confrontation, another Finschhafen man was killed and dismembered. His body was then placed into a house and the building was set alight.

“Ol kukim em, haus tu paia pinis na bodi blo em ya, ol kirap na dekoreitim gut tru na putim flawa na balun sait sait,” said Paul. (After everything was burnt, they took the man’s remains and decorated it with flowers and balloons.)

The settlers said the situation would not have spiraled out of control if Wau police had promptly responded when they placed their report on Friday, the 25th of March.

During a March 31st gathering with Wau police and the Morobe Provincial Police Commander, Superintendent Jacob Singura, a community leader expressed his frustration at the lack of concern shown by law enforcers.

“Nogat presens blo ol polisman insait lo disla eria taim hevi em kamap. Mi disla man, mi go baim fuel blo polis kar tasol nogat wanpla action,” Enoch Boas told PPC Singura. (There was no police presence during the confrontations. I was the one who bought fuel for the police vehicle but nothing happened.)

“Na nau, mi laik tokim yu stret olsem, bai yu mekim wanem lo ol displa polisman lo hia?” (So now, I want to ask, what will you do to the police officers here?”

PPC Singura assured the settlers that he will seek assistance from the provincial law and order committee to have an immediate deployment of a response unit, as well as a team of investigators.

“The damage is huge; we have three lives lost, a couple hospitalised and livestock, houses, personal effects all burnt down,” he stated.

The PPC also said they will look into the allegations leveled against Wau police and the police station commander, senior inspector Leo Kaikas.