BOC support inquiry

The head Pastors of each churches representing their church followers made their stance known today during a press conference.

Body of Christ Chairman Reverend Joseph Walters said the declaration of PNG as a Christian country will give prominence to God.

“Others may argue that PNG is already a Christian nation by virtue of the preamble. We are a Christian nation but not anchored. The preamble does not protect and defend our faith. With great respect to our founding fathers, they have laid the foundation and it is our time to take it further declaring by a way of Constitutional amendment”, said Reverend Walters.

The leaders say our identity as a Christian country must be protected in this era and into the future.

The Pentecostal Churches acknowledge other denominations like Muslims saying it is not their intentions to discriminate or marginalize them.

A week ago, leaders of the Catholic Church in a media conference said they disagree with the inquiry and have called on the Government not to politicize Christianity.