Boat Reported Missing

The 23-footer with 40 HP engine, loaded with bags of betelnut, headed towards Manus from Madang on May 22nd.

“It was expected to arrive at Manus on May 24th,” said provincial police commander (PPC), Chief Inspector David Yapu.

PPC Yapu said nine days have passed but the six male and two female passengers are yet to reach their destination.

A search party was sent out but returned with little success.

Yapu contacted the national disaster and emergency services in Port Moresby to activate a safety broadcast for vessels travelling between Vanimo, Wewak, Madang and Manus to watch for the missing boat and its passengers.

He also warned people to take extra precaution due to the strong winds and rough seas at this time.

“Your safety is paramount,” said PPC Yapu.