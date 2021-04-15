Board urged to grow Road fund

Minister for Works, Michael Nali, said this during the swearing in of the Board of the PNG Road Fund on April 14th.

The PNG Road Fund is established under the recently passed PNG Road (Management and Fund) Act 2020. The intent is to ensure the PNG Road Network is supported with a sustainable system of funding.

The PNG Road Fund is tasked to oversee the collection, disbursement and monitoring of funds for maintenance, safety and rehabilitation of the National Road Network.

Under the Act, the PNG Road Fund Board is responsible for implementing Government policies on the Road Fund and to ensure the growth of the Road Fund in order to meet the cost of road maintenance programmes.

“The Board will need to work with Provincial and District Governments to ensure the road network within their respective province and district are included in the funding development strategy. This is important because the provincial and district roads form this important link for the delivery of the socio-economic services and opportunities to the entire country. With the Connect PNG Road Infrastructure Programme, the planning and delivery of the PNG roads must be effectively coordinated so that all region of the nation is benefitting. The Road Fund Board will provide the total network perspective for funding and will be in a better position to advise the government the economic value road network is contributing to the development of the country.

The Board of the PNG Road Fund consists of:

Secretary of the Department of Treasury, Dairi Vele;

Secretary of the Department of Finance, Dr. Ken Ngangan;

Secretary of the Department of Planning and Monitoring, Koney Samuel;

Secretary of the Department of Works & Implementation, David Wereh;

Secretary of the Department of Transport, Roy Mumu; and

State Solicitor, Daniel Rolpagarea.

Secretary Ngangan, is the Chairman of the Board while Secretary Mumu is Deputy.

Minister for Works, Michael Nali, congratulated the Board members and said they are there to ensure that every kina invested in road maintenance meets its intended performance target and benefits all users in PNG.

He also urged them to grow the Road Maintenance Trust Fund to reduce Government Expenditure.

“I also expect the Board to grow the Road Maintenance Trust Fund vested under the PNG Road Fund as important path towards reducing reliance on the funding appropriations from the National Budget. This is a critical performance indicator for the road fund members.

Nali expects the Board to be a role model on good governance on funding and contracting processes and ensure value for money performance from contractors.

He said he will be expecting a Business Plan and a Performance Agreement from the Road Fund.

“Work with the government and industry to create a collaborative strategy to grow the fund and reduce the cost of travelling by ensuring roads with good conditions.

“The Road Fund must be able to report that all the funds put into the roads maintenance met their intended performance targets, benefitting, the road user and the people of Papua New Guinea,” said Nali.

PNG Road Fund Board Chairman and Finance Secretary, Dr. Ken Ngangan, said the Board will be transparent and accountable in its dealing.

“We will do our best to ensure the Road Fund grows and ensure that the accountability requirements, the management of the funds are managed transparently and independently of any political influence,” said Ngangan.