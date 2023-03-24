BNL clarifies unauthorised advertising for Porgera contracts

BNL, in a press statement, has clarified that these advertisements have not been authorized or approved by the company. BNL stated it is the only party responsible for sourcing and awarding goods and services contracts for the Porgera Gold Mine and strictly adheres to Barrick's global Procurement Standards and Code of Business Conduct and Ethics.

BNL stated that the restart of the Porgera Gold Mine is subject to certain conditions and as such, has not yet advertised or requested expressions of interest for long-term contracts.

Any commitments made by entities or individuals other than BNL in relation to the Porgera Gold Mine are not binding and will not be honored by the company.

For long-term contracts, where the goods or services are procurable within Papua New Guinea, BNL says it will publicly advertise tenders with technical and other specifications. It is not expected that a significant number of tenders will be released before a restart schedule is agreed upon.