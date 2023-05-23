Blinken visits with Lawes Road clinic

Through the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the United States has provided HIV support in Papua New Guinea for more than 17 years.

At the Lawes Road Clinic, the Secretary met with Dr. Poruan Temu, Chief of Party and Country representative of FHI 360, and Priscila Sine Mal, Country Director of HOPE Worldwide, in addition to other clinicians and healthcare workers.

Secretary Blinken heard how the clinic works with the Papua New Guinean government and civil society to provide critical healthcare services to combat the increasing HIV epidemic and help those living with HIV.

U.S. funding and support has led to 100 percent of people living with HIV in the National Capital District being tested, 100 per cent of clients testing positive starting antiretroviral therapy, and 92 per cent of clients on therapy being virally suppressed.

Thanks to the PEPFAR program here in Papua New Guinea and around the world, more than 20 million lives have been saved globally.