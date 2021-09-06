Blacklock to appear in court on Sept 8th

Prosecutor taking carriage of the case, Sergeant Christian Iga informed this newsroom today.

The 48-year-old woman from Australia was charged on Monday 30th of August in Port Moresby for conspiracy, forgery and false pretense in relation to a “purported” employment contract in 2018.

She is also alleged to have misappropriated over K1.7 million between August 2018 and August 2019, in her capacity as the Acting Managing Director for PNG Power Limited.

Blacklock is currently out on a K3,000 police bail.