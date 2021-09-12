Biyama passes on

Born 3rd August 1967, the Late MP was a member of the National Parliament of PNG since 2002; served his terms representing the electorate for the people of Western Province in the Middle Fly Open.

Late Biyama has been a member of the PNG Revival Party, the People’s Action Party, the United Resources Party and the People’s National Congress.

During his term he served as a Minister for Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology from 2003-2004, then as Minister for Labour and Industrial Relations from 2004-2006 and as Minister Assisting the PM from 2006-2007 in the Somare government.

The late Member for Middle Fly is remembered for his contribution to the development of this country and for the electorate he represented.