 

Biyama passes on

BY: Carol Kidu Jnr
19:20, September 12, 2021
The Member for Middle Fly District Roy Biyama passed on last night 11th September after battling diabetes for some time.

Born 3rd August 1967, the Late MP was a member of the National Parliament of PNG since 2002; served his terms representing the electorate for the people of Western Province in the Middle Fly Open.

Late Biyama has been a member of the PNG Revival Party, the People’s Action Party, the United Resources Party and the People’s National Congress.

During his term he served as a Minister for Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology from 2003-2004, then as Minister for Labour and Industrial Relations from 2004-2006 and as Minister Assisting the PM from 2006-2007 in the Somare government.

The late Member for Middle Fly is remembered for his contribution to the development of this country and for the electorate he represented.

