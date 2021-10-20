Biyama laid to rest

It was witnessed by his immediate family members, all five LLG Presidents, public servants, stakeholders and the people of Middle Fly District.

It was an emotional occasion as thousands braved the hot sun with the guard of honor. Choir groups sang beautiful tributary songs to the Late MP, followed by a gun salute.

Gifts were presented to the Funeral Organizing Committee by all LLGs, communities, and the the Chinese Community.

Most people described him as a humble, honest, humble and visionary leader who left behind a legacy in terms of delivering basic government services to very remote places like Lake Murray, Bamu and other isolated hamlets.

There are benchmarks of Late Biyama’s projects in education and health, including the housing scheme project which he introduced for people to have decent semi-permanent houses in all five LLGs of Middle Fly.

Late Biyama was able to split Gogodala into Fly Gogodala and Aramia Gogodala LLGs. The district administration opened two new accounts and funded them with K700,000 each.

Under the his leadership also, the district was able to bring in Sustainable Development Program (formerly PNGSDP) to live and operate out of Balimo town with support from the Governor for Western and Provincial Administrator, where a lot of unprecedented development took place within the precinct of New Town area.