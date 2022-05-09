Bishops Call For Moral Judgement

The briefing was part of the Annual General Meeting of CBCPNG&SI, held from 26th April – 4th May 2022, at the Rondon Ridge Lodge in Mt Hagen, with the theme ‘Salt and Light’.



Presenters were Archbishop of Port Moresby, Sir John Cardinal Ribat; President of CBCPNG&SI, Archbishop Anton Bal of Madang; and Vice-President of CBCPNGSI, Bishop Otto Separy of Bereina.

Bishops from the different Dioceses, staff of CBCPNG&SI, Mainstream and Catholic Media Personnel were present for the occasion.



The statement reaffirmed the neutral stance of the Catholic Church in politics, but also urged the citizens to be rational and of sound mind for the common good.

“The Catholic Church maintains its neutrality. We do not endorse as a Church body any particular candidate or political party in this election and any other elections. We want the process to be free, honest and without fear or favor. Votes should not be made because candidates are your family members, tribal group or belong to your associations,” it read.



Emphasizing the rights and freedom of all citizens to support and elect candidates at their own choice, the document further read, “Using their own prudent judgement and conscience, they have their democratic right to choose trustworthy and God-fearing people. We ask you to vote wisely because your vote is your power, and it determines you and your children’s future.”



Abp Bal cautioned that if this year’s elections were not guided by good decisions, the long-term impacts would be detrimental for the entire country.



Cardinal Ribat urged eligible voting citizens and intending candidates to be mindful of their conduct in the coming elections and called on all to be guided by their own heart and choice. “It must not be motivated or influenced in any way by intending candidates. Vote for people you trust will make better decisions and who are honest and willing to serve our nation’s people with humbleness and humility. Our vote has power and when we vote, we contribute toward bettering our society. Let us be responsible and not compromise our moral standing for short-term gain,” he said.



Bishop Separy recollected on Papua New Guinea’s history of election periods, saying that they had come such a long way since first gaining independence in 1975, and implored citizens to access their basic democratic right without fear, favour, or intimidation.



He emphasized that a leader is an elected representative of the people and they should always listen to the people, speak for the people, drive change for them, and not impose their own ideas.

“Those elected into parliament become legislators, and the laws they make must be for the good of the country and its citizens, and they must also be in accordance with our Christian principles and values,” he added.