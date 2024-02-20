Bird refutes PM’s statement

Speaking in response to the statement, Alternative Prime Minister Allan Bird said: “It’s quite sad that an “Address to the Nation from the PM” hardly addresses any of the struggles our people are currently facing or will face in the future.

“In any other country on earth, their leader would inform the people of how the Government intends to make the people's lives better.

“The Government controls 97 percent of the annual budget. Only 3 percent will be used by the Alternative Government Provinces. Surely, he should tell all of us how his Government will use K26 billion to make our lives better?

“This so-called address falls way short of addressing the problems our people are facing.

“What is Marape's motherhood policy statement? To make PNG the richest black Christian nation on earth.

“Are we not already all shades of black and brown? Isn't our country already rich in natural resources? Isn't our country already Christian?

Bird added that the Alternative Government’s policy is to create the conditions for every Papua New Guinean to live a happy and healthy life with equal opportunities for advancement for themselves and their children in a safe and secure environment.

“We don't want to reinvent the wheel. Vision 2050 captures that adequately.

“We intend to achieve this outcome through equitable distribution of the budget to all 21 provinces.”