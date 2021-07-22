Bird Lauds PM's Appeal

Governor Bird, a guest of the Prime Minister together with Oro Governor, Gary Juffa attended the virtual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders Informal Retreat during which PM Marape spoke on behalf of all small South Pacific countries.

Governor Bird said the Prime Minister came out forceful and it was good to see him speaking as he did.

“He was forthright and brutally honest about the problems that Pacific island countries face. To me, that was a significant thing, typical of being a Papua New Guinean. While talking about PNG’s problems, he didn’t forget about our Pacific island neighbours,” said Bird.

“Em pasin blong mipla, yu no nap tingim yu yet taim yu sindaun long table na kaikai, bai yu tingim ol brata blo yu yet.”

“When he dropped that message, the US president took note, the New Zealand Prime Minister, Australia prime minister and all other leaders also took note.”