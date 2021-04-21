This week the PNG Electoral Commission is conducting a photo roll display and verification for the Kupiano Town ward, this is a follow up on the biometric voter registration field test conducted last year during the LLG by-election.

The roll update program will be used to capture existing and new voter information, fingerprints and photo.

Acting PNG Electoral Commissioner, Simon Sinai says several other roll improvements and voter registration projects have been conducted in other provinces.

This will set a baseline for the 2021 National Enrolment Strategy.

The third phase of the project will see the production of the preliminary roll and display of the photo roll.

The electoral commission is targeting 6369 wards in 331 LLG’s in the country to use this system and minimize challenges faced with the electoral roll.