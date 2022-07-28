Billie Commends Highlands West

Deputy Commissioner of Police and Chief of Operations, Anton Billie lauded Chimbu, Jiwaka and Western Highlands for a peaceful polling and counting, despite some minor issues during the start of elections.

He said counting and declaration of the 2022 National General Election in Western Highlands, Jiwaka and Chimbu provinces are progressing peacefully without much disturbances as expected.

Billie made these remarks following the declaration of William Duma for the Mt Hagen Open and Don Polye for Kandep Open on Tuesday July 26, as well as Dr Tom Lino who retained his Wabag Open seat on Monday July 25 at the Papua New Guinea Defence Force Singirok Barracks in Jiwaka Province.

Billie said these electorates have been a security concern during the campaign and polling period but the counting and declarations have so far been peaceful.

“I want to commend all candidates’ supporters for their cooperation and leadership during this election. At the end of the day, there is only one winner to represent us but you all are still leaders in your own community, districts and provinces.

“I’m urging all candidates and supporters to work with all member elects to ensure business and daily living of citizens resume normal,” Billie said.

He also highlighted that counting for the Western Highlands regional and other open seats are progressing well under heightened security surveillance.

Billie said winners for all provinces in the Highlands region are expected before the extended date for the return of writs on 12 August 2022.

(Pictured Incumbent and member re-elected for Hagen Open seat Hon. William Duma congratulated by PPC Western Highlands Superintendent John Sagom at the Kimininga Police Barracks at the official declaration yesterday, Tuesday July 26. Source: RPNGC Media)