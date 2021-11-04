Bill Gates Meets PNG leaders

Mr Gates met with members of the Coalition for Rainforest Nations and Ernst & Young Global Limited at the PNG Pavilion before stopping by to meet and greet the PNG Delegation.

Apart from other countries, he chose only one place to stop by and that was the PNG Pavilion.

Mr Gates flew back to the US immediately after his brief ‘meet and greet’ with the PNG delegation.

Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to COP2q6, Wera Mori, said the meeting with Mr Gates is a significant milestone as the look forward to Carbon Trading.

He said PNG is fortunate in our endeavor to monetize our drive to ban logging and go straight to carbon trading on the credits that we have.”

“It is a privilege to partner with Coalition for Rainforest Nation in partner with Ernest & Young to oversee our drive in this direction,” Minister Mori said.

“It is also very encouraging to know that one of the richest man on planet earth Bill Gates when he came to Glasgow he chose to conduct his business meeting in our booth the PNG Pavilion with Global chief executive officer for Ernst & Young Carmine Di Sibio and other officials whom we are partnering with,” he added.

Minister Mori said: “This is a significant milestone and speaks volumes on what we intend to do with the fact that we will endeavour towards trading of carbon credits.

“The only thing we can take from this it is the involvement of people with credibility that will pave way for PNG’s drive in what we want to do to go into carbon trading.”

He was pleased that Mr Gates conducted his only business meeting at the PNG Pavilion.