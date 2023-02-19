Bilateral Security Treaty Progressing

The recent ministerial forum held between Papua New Guinea leaders and Australian counterparts have been very productive, with the Treaty in progress.

Australian Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong emphasized the close relationship between both countries and the need to work more collaboratively to strengthen regional cooperation and stability.

“We’re neighbours, we’re friends, we’re partners, in our relationship we’re equals.”

“We’re in the process of working through that and we will be doing a lot more work in the coming weeks; and we are pleased to see this progress, to see this is as a natural progression of our security partnership.”

Minister for Foreign Affairs Justin Tkatchenko, in an official media release stated that the bilateral security treaty is a work in progress.

“Remember this not just about policing and defence, it’s also about many other security issues like climate change, bio security, gender equality and many others. We will work together to achieve the deadline for the benefit of Australia and Papua New Guinea,” Minister Tkatchenko said.