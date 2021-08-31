 

Bilateral Resources equally important

12:00, August 31, 2021
Tapping into bilateral resources is equally important to receiving government funds for developmental projects in the country.

Professor Chalapan Kaluwin of the Centre for Climate Change and Sustainable Development, says not every local resource owner in the country knows there is a fair bit of bilateral resources waiting to be harnessed.

He says this is where institutions like the universities step in to assist local communities grab those extra resources.

Professor Kaluwin was making reference to the recently launched Rapatona Local Level Government Strategic Plan 2022- 2032.

 

Story published by Cathy Undaba – UPNG Journalism student

