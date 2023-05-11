Biden will bring US investors

PM Marape said, “I was advised in a meeting I had with his (Biden) Chief Advisor in White House last week Friday. The advice came through that President (Biden) is also bringing a team, a panel of investors also who want to come and take up residence in our country and do business.”

Marape says details of these discussions will become clear as the visit of President Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi draws closer.

The Prime Minister said in a press conference on Tuesday, May 9, that Papua New Guinea’s national interest as well as its regional interest will be placed to both leaders in the upcoming third Forum for India Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) meeting.